The Raiders have ruled out cornerback David Amerson, who left in the first half so the medical personnel could evaluate him for a concussion.

Amerson has had two recent head injuries, entering concussion protocol after a Sept. 18, 2016, game against the Falcons and a preseason game against the Cowboys on Aug. 26.

Amerson had two tackles.

The Raiders already were without rookie cornerback Gareon Conley, who was inactive with a shin injury.