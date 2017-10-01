Deshaun Watson, Andre Hal lead Texans to big lead

AP

Deshaun Watson was having a nearly perfect day until throwing an interception with 10 seconds left in the first half. He still staked the Texans to a 30-14 halftime lead.

Watson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the first half. He also has three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans have yet to punt, scoring four touchdowns and a field goal before Watson was picked off at the Tennessee 2. Kevin Byard had his first career interception as Watson tried to find DeAndre Hopkins with the Texans in the red zone yet again.

Andre Hal has two interceptions of Marcus Mariota, who went 6-of-10 for 96 yards, two interceptions and a 52.5 passer rating. He did have four carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry combined for eight carries for 30 yards as the Titans fell behind 21-0 early.