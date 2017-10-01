Eagles run over the Chargers in their own stadium

AP

Eagles fans took over the Chargers’ new stadium in Los Angeles.

Then the Eagles themselves took over the game in a decidedly old-school way.

Philadelphia got a 26-24 “road” win over the Chargers, despite the fact their own fans seemed to outnumber or at least draw even with Chargers fans at the StubHub Center in Carson. The cheers were audible when the Eagles did positive things, and at one point their players motioned to quiet the crowd when they were on offense.

And the Eagles (3-1) ran the ball in a way in which allowed them to demoralize the Chargers.

They made big runs (like LeGarrette Blount‘s stiff-arm special for 68 yards) to the small ones (like Corey Clement‘s late third-down conversion) to keep the clock moving.

They finished with 214 rushing yards on 42 carries, divided among three backs the week after Darren Sproles was lost for the season.

Blount led the way with 136 yards.

That was enough on a day when the Chargers made a few big plays, but not enough on a consistent basis, as they fell to 0-4.