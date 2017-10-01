Eagles up 10-0 on Chargers early

Getty Images

The Chargers have yet to win for L.A. Or win at all. And it’s not looking good on either front so far.

The Eagles are up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, in what doesn’t really look like a road game. There are plenty of Eagles fans in the smallest stadium in the league, and there may be more by the end of the afternoon.

Carson Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery for the touchdown, and he’s off to a 5-of-7 for 92 yard start, as they’re clicking offensively.

The touchdown came after their defense forced a turnover, with defensive end Chris Long sack-stripping Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers on the first possession of the game.