Ezekiel Elliott finding more room to run today

AP

Ezekiel Elliott was held in check during the first half of each of the past two games, but he’s finding more room today.

Elliott has nine carries for 45 yards and caught his only pass for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 10-3 lead. The Rams added a field goal on their second possession to cut Dallas’ lead to 10-6.

Elliott entered the game with 55 carries for only 192 yards and a touchdown and 12 receptions for 64 yards. After gaining 104 yards on 24 carries in the season opener, Elliott had managed only 80 yards on 31 carries against the Broncos and Cardinals. Both teams made a conscious effort to take him out of the game, with the Broncos succeeding and the Cardinals making it work for a half.

Of course, it helped Sunday that Dak Prescott completed a 36-yard pass to Dez Bryant on the first play from scrimmage.