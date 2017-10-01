Giants take lead, lose Olivier Vernon to ankle injury

Getty Images

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee during the national anthem on Sunday and he’ll be spending the second half of the game with a seat on the bench.

Vernon was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury coming into the game and he left before halftime after aggravating it. Before the second half got underway, the team announced that Vernon would not return.

Vernon’s absence hasn’t stopped the Giants from jumping into the lead. Nick Folk missed his second field goal of the day to give the Giants the ball on their own 39-yard line and Eli Manning led a 11-play drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Wayne Gallman.

Gallman’s score comes in his regular season debut and on his birthday, so it’s going to be a day to remember for the fourth-round pick. It will be even more memorable if the Giants can end the day with their first win of the season.