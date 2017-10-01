Injured Derek Carr leaves for locker room

AP

Derek Carr left late in the third quarter. He entered the sideline tent for evaluation after leaving the field on his own power but soon after walked to the locker room. The Raiders list him as questionable to return with a back injury.

Carr was sacked by Shelby Harris and had his neck twisted awkwardly by defensive lineman Adam Gotsis on the play. Carr immediately grabbed his lower back.

His 2016 season ended prematurely with a broken fibula.

Carr was 10-for-18 for 143 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders trailed 16-7 after three quarters. E.J. Manuel replaced him.