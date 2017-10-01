“Irritated” Ben McAdoo: We need to win a damn game

Getty Images

After the Giants lost their second game of the season, Giants coach Ben McAdoo put forth an image of calm when he said that there have been a lot of good teams that started the year 0-2.

The Giants have now lost two more games and the list of good teams that have started a season 0-4 is harder to find than the proverbial needle in the haystack. That may be why McAdoo reached for cliches like “go back and take a look at the film” and “all we have is us” during his press conference after Sunday’s 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

McAdoo would allow that he’s “irritated” and “disappointed” to be 0-4 and shut down a question about whether he will try to keep his players thinking about making the playoffs.

“We need to win a damn game,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo’s four-plus minutes at the podium allowed for a pretty good summary of what’s gone wrong for the team, including defensive breakdowns, dropped passes, third down plays short of the sticks and punter Brad Wing shanking important fourth quarter kicks in each of the last two weeks. McAdoo said the team is sticking with Wing because he made “one mistake” on Sunday and a lot of other players and coaches on the team could say the same thing.

That gets right to the heart of the problem for the Giants, who will host the 0-4 Chargers in what should be a desperate battle at the Meadowlands next Sunday.