Jack Del Rio says Derek Carr had back spasms

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr exited Sunday’s loss to the Broncos after taking a knee to the back. After the game, coach Jack Del Rio expressed optimism regarding his quarterback.

Del Rio said Carr had back spasms, and that it’s “something that should be cleaned up quickly,” via Lindsay Jones of the Denver Post.

The coach added, however, that Carr will undergo “precautionary tests,” which could be regarded as mildly anonymous, given that if Carr was fine there would be no need for any type of tests.

The Raiders, now 2-2, host the Ravens next Sunday.