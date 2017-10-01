Jaguars start fast, then fall asleep

Getty Images

The Jaguars headed to New Jersey this weekend off a 44-7 rout of the Ravens in London and they picked up right where they left off.

They forced the Jets into a three-and-out to open the game and then drove 61 yards in 10 plays to open up a 7-0 lead on the home team.

The score came on a 10-yard catch by Leonard Fournette, who also ran twice for 11 yards on the drive. Blake Bortles was 4-of-5 for 45 yards and converted a key third down following a sack with a 15-yard completion to Allen Hurns.

The lead didn’t last long, however. On the first play of the ensuing Jets possession, running back Bilal Powell hurdled Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith and fell down after a short gain. The Jags stopped playing, but no whistle blew and Powell alertly got up and sprinted for a 75-yard touchdown. There was a review to see if Smith touched him, but replays were inconclusive and the score is tied thanks to the Jaguars’ failure to play to the whistle.