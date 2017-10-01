Jason Peters: Chargers are basically playing 16 road games

Getty Images

The good news for the Chargers is that, unlike their L.A. neighbors, the home stadium doesn’t have empty seats. The bad news is that plenty of those seats are occupied by fans of the visiting team.

“I mean, it’s almost like the Chargers got 16 away games,” Eagles tackle Jason Peters told reporters after Sunday’s Philadelphia win in L.A., via USA Today. “It’s going to be tough sledding for those guys.’’

The game was a sellout, but the Eagles had plenty of fans present. On offense, they never had to use a silent count.

“When we came out, it was like a home game,’’ Peters said. “A lot of fans here supporting us, and it helped us.’’

The Chargers have played three straight games at the StubHub Center, losing all of them. They host the Broncos there in three weeks. Up next, the 0-4 Chargers face the 0-4 Giants in the “something’s gotta give” bowl.