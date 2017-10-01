Jerry Jones: Wade Phillips made the difference

Posted by Charean Williams on October 1, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT
The Rams found something at halftime. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives all the credit to Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips for whatever it was.

The Cowboys scored 24 points in the first half, six in the second half. They gained 287 yards in the first half, 153 in the second half. They had 14 first downs in the first half, eight in the second half. They converted 5-of-7 third downs in the first half, 2-of-7 in the second half.

It added up to a 35-30 loss for the Cowboys.

“I want to give Wade Phillips his due,” Jones said. “They came back in and made adjustments. We know they have good players. They drafted high, and they drafted well. Against a lesser crew, we could have come back better or we could have shut the door on them in the half there. This is a big win for the Los Angeles Rams. It’s a hurtful loss for us.”

Phillips was the Cowboys head coach from 2007 to the middle of the 2010 season, going 34-22, twice leading the Cowboys to the playoffs, and earning a contract extension after the 2009 season. But Jones fired Phillips and replaced him with Jason Garrett after the team’s 1-7 start in 2010.

Sunday marked the first time since his firing that Phillips had played the Cowboys.

“Wade Phillips was the difference out here today,” Jones said. “He did an outstanding job. I just think we’re playing good defenses. Now is that enough? Of course not. We’re sick. We’re really sick that we lost the game.”

4 responses to “Jerry Jones: Wade Phillips made the difference

  2. Wade Phillips had zero to do with the secondary being a piece of you-know-what. All the youth on thi team is going to make for along season Cowboy fans.

    And I’m still not sold on Dak. 20 of 36 for 252 and 3TDs looks half decent, but it’s the missed throws that make me shake my head. I’ve missed Tony since last year. More and more, Dak looks like a guy who isn’t good enough. This dates back to last year. Maybe he’ll improve, but I don’t recall “accuracy’ being a very coachable trait.

    And why is Zeke only getting the ball 21 times? You need to run him into the ground. At least 30 carries. You have to establish tempo, but there’s zero patience with the play-calling and it’s losing games.

    Next week Packers 20 Cowboys 7
    You heard it here first.

  3. medialovesthecowboys says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Next week Packers 20 Cowboys 7
    You heard it here first.

    —————–

    wow…really goin’ out on a limb there, aren’t ya?

  4. I don’t know what game Jerry was watching, but Sean Lee made the difference in this game. More accurately, the lack of Sean Lee.

    Durant made 2 plays similar to what Lee would have done all game, but that was it.

