Jerry Jones: Wade Phillips made the difference

The Rams found something at halftime. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives all the credit to Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips for whatever it was.

The Cowboys scored 24 points in the first half, six in the second half. They gained 287 yards in the first half, 153 in the second half. They had 14 first downs in the first half, eight in the second half. They converted 5-of-7 third downs in the first half, 2-of-7 in the second half.

It added up to a 35-30 loss for the Cowboys.

“I want to give Wade Phillips his due,” Jones said. “They came back in and made adjustments. We know they have good players. They drafted high, and they drafted well. Against a lesser crew, we could have come back better or we could have shut the door on them in the half there. This is a big win for the Los Angeles Rams. It’s a hurtful loss for us.”

Phillips was the Cowboys head coach from 2007 to the middle of the 2010 season, going 34-22, twice leading the Cowboys to the playoffs, and earning a contract extension after the 2009 season. But Jones fired Phillips and replaced him with Jason Garrett after the team’s 1-7 start in 2010.

Sunday marked the first time since his firing that Phillips had played the Cowboys.

“Wade Phillips was the difference out here today,” Jones said. “He did an outstanding job. I just think we’re playing good defenses. Now is that enough? Of course not. We’re sick. We’re really sick that we lost the game.”