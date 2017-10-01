Jets, Jaguars tied at halftime

AP

The story for the Jaguars offense on Sunday has been that things are great when Leonard Fournette has the ball in his hands and that it’s short on highlights when they look in other directions.

Fournette has 43 yards on eight carries and three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown to pace the Jaguars offense in the first half against the Jets. The team has 156 yards overall, so Fournette’s done a lot of the lifting on the way to a 10-7 lead.

The lead wouldn’t make it to halftime, however. The Jets used a four-minute drive to set up a Chandler Catanzaro field goal that tied the score and got the ball right back as the Jaguars inexplicably called three straight passes that went incomplete to hand the ball back to the Jets after 20 seconds. It looked like the Jets would go scoreless after two sacks followed a long gain by Austin Seferian-Jenkins knocked them out of field goal range, but punter Lachlan Edwards completed a pass to cornerback Marcus Williams for 31 yards to put them back in scoring position.

A delay of game penalty pushed Catanzaro’s attempt back five yards, however, and the Jets missed to ensure that the game has remained tied.

The Jets have gotten some good work on the ground from Bilal Powell, including a 75-yard touchdown after Jacksonville defenders stopped playing before a whistle in the first quarter, and efficient work from quarterback Josh McCown. That might be enough to win for the second straight week if the Jaguars continue to use Fournette the way they did in the first half.