Jets open up 10-point lead in third quarter

AP

There were people who wondered if the Jets would win two games all year.

They are a little more than 15 minutes away from their second win in the first four weeks of the season. Kony Ealy batted a Blake Bortles pass into the air and then picked it off to set the Jets up on Jacksonville’s 7-yard-line late in the third quarter. The Jaguars defense held the home team to a field goal that extended their lead to 20-10.

It was a 10-10 game at halftime, but the Jets jumped on top thanks to a 69-yard touchdown run by rookie Elijah McGuire. Bilal Powell had a 75-yard score in the first half and the duo has put up 221 yards on the ground to this point in the game.

Leonard Fournette looked like he was on his way to a big game in the first half, but has slowed down in the third quarter while Jacksonville’s pass defense has remained in neutral. Bortles is 11-of-24 for 118 yards on the day and the Jets have shown little fear of Jacksonville beating them through the air. He’ll likely have to prove them wrong if Jacksonville’s going to stop the Jets from putting a winning streak together.