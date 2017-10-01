Joe Flacco: I sucked

Getty Images

The Ravens lost 26-9 to the Steelers on Sunday, which means they’ve been outscored 70-16 over the last two weeks while dropping to 2-2 on the season.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was 31-of-49 for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this week and that led him to make a succinct assessment of his play.

“I sucked. It wasn’t good,” Flacco said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

Flacco’s numbers were better than they were against the Jaguars in Week Three, but that doesn’t make his read on Sunday’s outing any less accurate. The Ravens were still breathing down 10 in the fourth quarter when a pair of Flacco interceptions all but turned out the lights on their hopes of coming back.

Quarterback is not the only issue with the Ravens right now. Flacco isn’t getting much help from his receivers, offensive line or running game, but it’s impossible to avoid how little production they’ve gotten from their most important offensive position.Ryan Mallett seems unlikely to lead to better results, so it’s hard to see anything they can do about it other than hope that Flacco can turn things around in the coming weeks.