Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu out for Falcons

The Falcons were able to sneak in a touchdown just before halftime to take a 10-7 lead over the Bills.

But now they’re going to have to finish without a pair of wide receivers, and find themselves in a hole.

The Falcons have ruled both Julio Jones (hip flexor) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) out for the rest of the game.

The Falcons have gotten good production from their backfield so far, as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman already have combined for over 140 yards from scrimmage.

And when Freeman scored just before halftime, it marked the eighth straight game he’s scored a touchdown, including last year’s playoffs.

But the Bills just reclaimed the lead with a sack-forced fumble returned for a touchdown by Tre'Davious White, and the Bills are up 14-10. The play was reviewed, but it appeared that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan maintained control of the ball after an initial hit by Jerry Hughes, and it should have been an incomplete pass.