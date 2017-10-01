Julio Jones questionable to return with hip injury

AP

The Falcons are having a frustrating day against the Bills defense.

And their ability to come back has just been compromised.

Wide receiver Julio Jones has gone to the locker room, and the Falcons have announced he’s questionable to return with a hip injury.

Jones has been one of the most dangerous receivers in the game when he’s well, but he has had to deal with his share of injuries. After playing through foot issues last year, he was limited in practice last week with what was listed as a back issue.

He has three catches for 30 yards.