LeSean McCoy to reporters: “Come talk to the winners!”

No one expected the Bills to beat the Falcons on Sunday, and the Bills used that perceived lack of respect to their advantage. After topping the previously-undefeated Falcons in their new building on Sunday, the Bills celebrated with some crowing.

“Y’all picked us to lose, right?” Bills running back LeSean McCoy yelled to reporters after the 23-17 win. “Come talk to the winners!”

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, McCoy kept at it a few times before a member of the team’s P.R. staff advised him to tone it down a little.

It’s great that the Bills won, and it’s even better that they found a way to motivate themselves based on the notion that the Falcons (who could have been 1-2) were automatically headed to 4-0. Instead, both teams are 3-1, and the Bills (yes, the Bills) are all alone at the top of the AFC East.