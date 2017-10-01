Lions win hard-fought NFC North contest in Minnesota

AP

The Lions and Vikings have a knack for playing close games, and the Lions have a knack for coming out on top.

Just as they did in both meetings between the two teams last year, the Lions won a hard-fought game against the Vikings today, 14-7.

It wasn’t always pretty from either team, as both offensive lines struggled to protect their quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford was sacked six times, while Case Kennum was sacked twice and pressured several other times.

Both teams got good games from their running backs Detroit’s Ameer Abdullah and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, but both runners got hurt in the second half and did not return. That’s a major concern for both teams going forward.

The Vikings appeared poised for a game-tying drive in the final minutes, but an Adam Thielen fumble was recovered by the Lions, sealing Detroit’s win. The Lions’ defense has improved significantly over last year when it comes to forcing turnovers, and they did it at the right time today.

The win gave the Lions a 3-1 record and helped them keep pace with the Packers in the competitive NFC North. The Vikings fall to 2-2.