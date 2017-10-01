Many in Indy won’t see Colts-Seahawks

Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Colts play the Seahawks on NBC. Plenty of folks in Indianapolis won’t be able to see it.

As explained by James Briggs of the Indianapolis Star, AT&T and WTHR currently have an impasse. And WTHR airs NBC content. Which means that Indianapolis residents with U-verse or DirecTV won’t see the game.

While that may not be a horrible outcome, given the lingering absence of quarterback Andrew Luck, the Seahawks aren’t exactly a powerhouse this year. Maybe they’ll pull it off. If they do, it’ll happen with NBC off the air for many who would otherwise be glued to the television.