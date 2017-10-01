Marcus Mariota leaves with hamstring injury

AP

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has left after injuring his hamstring. Matt Cassel has replaced him.

Mariota ran for two scores, including a 34-yarder, in the first half.

The Titans list him as questionable to return.

He played the entire first half, completing 6 of 10 passes for 96 yards and two interceptions. Andre Hal had both picks for the Texans.

Houston added a touchdown on the first possession of the second half to build a 37-14 lead. During that possession, Mariota headed to the locker room.

Cassel was 1-for-2 for 4 yards on the Titans’ first series of the second half as Tennessee went three-and-out.