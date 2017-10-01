Marcus Mariota to undergo MRI on his injured hamstring

AP

Marcus Mariota will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring to determine the severity, Titans coach Mike Mularkey said in his postgame press conference via Jim Wyatt of the team website.

The Titans quarterback injured his hamstring on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter, according to Mularkey. It was Mariota’s second touchdown run of the game.

Mariota returned to the field for the second half but didn’t stay after testing it. Matt Cassel replaced Mariota and had three turnovers in the 57-14 loss.

The Titans have several players with hamstring injuries, including running back DeMarco Murray, wide receiver Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien. Davis and Cyprien were inactive Sunday. Murray played but had only seven carries for 31 yards.