Marshawn Lynch wears “Everybody vs. Trump” T-shirt

@darrenrovell

For most of the past week, the national narrative has focused on the NFL vs. President Trump. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has tried to expand that, a bit.

Lynch, via Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, arrived for Sunday’s game in Denver wearing a shirt that says “Everybody vs. Trump.”

It’s more recruitment than reality at this point from Lynch, because the President still has plenty of supporters, many of whom have been galvanized by the fight over whether NFL players will stand, sit, or kneel for the national anthem. Lynch was sitting for the anthem before President Trump began to talk and tweet about the issue, and Lynch apparently will not be standing again today.