Michael Bennett’s lawyer: Edited video does not disprove allegations

On Friday, Las Vegas police released an edited video of the events surrounding the August 27 detention of Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett. On Saturday, Bennett’s lawyer addressed the contents of the video.

Attorney John Burris told PFT by phone that the video does not “disprove or contradict” Bennett’s allegation that he was improperly stopped and detained, subjected to excessive force, and/or racially profiled.

As Burris explained it, the “most important piece of evidence” has not been (and never will be) provided, because the detaining officer did not activate his body camera. As a result, there is no way to confirm or debunk the contention from Bennett that the officer put a gun near Bennett’s head and threatened to, as Bennett contends, “blow [his] f–king head off,” from either the video or audio that the body camera would have captured.

Burris added that he expects to get the full, unedited video this week from the various cameras that generated the edited video that police unveiled Friday. Burris said that the full, unedited video had previously been requested, describing a claim made during Friday’s press conference by police department officials that Bennett’s representatives hadn’t asked for the raw video as “disingenuous.”

As to the incident itself, Burris said the edited video shows Bennett “running with purpose” after he heard shots fired inside a casino, and that the video shows nothing that would give the police an objective basis for detaining him. As to Bennett’s belief that he was racially profiled, Burris argued that the race of the detaining officer is irrelevant because police officers potentially have implicit bias in their assessment of who is and isn’t a threat. Even if, for example, the detaining officer is African-American, the officer’s training coupled with stereotypes perpetuated among colleagues and superiors can result, according to Burris, in a police officer (regardless of race) viewing identical conduct of an African-American and a white person differently.

Burris said that his investigation of the incident will continue, and that he has not ruled out the filing of a lawsuit on Bennett’s behalf. The key questions are whether police properly detained Bennett, whether police subjected him to excessive force, and whether police racially profiled him. For now, the only thing known with certainty is that the key piece of evidence that would prove or disprove Bennett’s claims never was created.

  3. Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented.

  4. If a cop shuts off his body cam there should be a 30 day unpaid suspension or something along those lines. That video would have in all likelihood put this to rest before it ever got started. Lack of that video, for which there is good reason for the public to want the officers to have, opened the door for this whole thing.

  5. “As to the incident itself, Burris said the edited video shows Bennett “running with purpose” after he heard shots fired inside a casino, and that the video shows nothing that would give the police an objective basis for detaining him.”

    Isn’t “running with purpose” away from police that had ordered everyone down in and of itself sufficient basis for detaining someone? Bennett seems to doubling down and while that’s a common occurrence in Vegas it doesn’t mean it’s a smart one.

  6. Must have been a puppet that looked like Bennett ducking and running from the casino while everybody was laying on the ground trying to avoid being shot. Maybe the body cam will show the same puppet?

    I’m certainly not suggesting the police aren’t culpable but if they think you are a shooter and they are chasing you I’m thinking it’s likely and probable you are going to get a gun pointed at you (in whatever manner) until the police can determine what the situation is. IMO Bennett is extremely fortunate he’s alive to even tell the story.

  9. God Bless America –

    Except the evidence that would have been conclusive, namely the video camera the cop was supposed to have on, was “somehow” turned off. Bennett wasn’t required to wear a camera that was on, unlike the cop.

  10. Remember he gets paid to say those things.

    He doesn’t care what happened nor does he care about the truth. The biggest takeaway from this is the silence from the left. If anything at all were there, they would be screaming about it. Since there isn’t, they aren’t.

  12. Bennett’s claims ring credible to me. He said things that could’ve been easily disproved by cameras. In fact, there were 861 videos. He put himself and the larger cause of equal treatment at risk if he made a false claim that would later be disproved. That would be cited as an example to constantly counter any calls for change and equal treatment.

    It sounds like something a police officer would say, I’ve seen similar on documentaries where police are being followed. They thought he may’ve been involved in a crime and they weren’t messing around. That does not mean he didn’t fear for his life when hearing that and he also knew he had committed no crime. I’d think most people would feel similarly in that circumstance.

  14. As long as the lawyer is paid he’ll say Bennett was right, and disparage the minority first responders making $50k a year. Apparently Bennetts pride is worth more to him than staining the careers of minority first responders. The report was active shooter, cops told everyone to lay down, Bennett runs.. He ends up detained for less than 10 minutes. How was the cop supposed to know Bennett was innocent, or even what color he was? How would you stop Bennett running at full steam leaping fences? All avoided if Bennett just listened to the cops! If there was a shooter, Think of how many could have died because the cops were chasing Bennett.

  15. People…..My brother in Law is a cop and was one of the guys there…
    The fact is people were all told to get down and Bennett came out running then he was HIDING from the cops which seemed odd. Trust me..
    Bennett actually did this on purpose, unless you think it’s a complete coincidence he has a book coming out against white people and cops but had no story and now has a story..So he can call himself a victim. The cop told him to get down, they talked to him for 3 minutes and he was free to go. What would you do if you were a cop and calls being made there was an active shooter, a guy runs to avoid you hides behind a pillar, see’s the cops runs AGAIN…You wouldn’t think “hey maybe we should stop that guy who is running and then hiding from us”??????

  16. notlistinin says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:40 pm
    Remember he gets paid to say those things.

    He doesn’t care what happened nor does he care about the truth. The biggest takeaway from this is the silence from the left. If anything at all were there, they would be screaming about it. Since there isn’t, they aren’t.
    ——————————
    Except for some fake news sites. They’ll beat that drum for a year, facts or no facts.

  17. I’d personally rip my partner a new….if he were have his gun out within arms reach of anyone, let alone anyone that big. It’s a defensive weapon and you are going on the offensive. To use it as an offensive weapon is to create 1/2 the accident.

    The guy might have said it to Bennett but with a gun actually drawn, well that’s a safety issue I never considered during my 20 years. While I’ve seen guys get lucky with their guns drawn too close, it’s a rarity.

    I can take a gun out of your hand, unload and hand it back in 5 seconds. What’s worse is a guy with a knife. I’d rather go against an untrained armed with a gun man versus a knife trained guy any day of the week.

    Most cops fear 1: Partner getting killed 2: Killing a bystander 3: Killing an unarmed man accidently 4: Going to jail 5: Being paralyzed 6: GETTING KILLED 7: Getting stabbed 8: Getting shot.9: Getting bit by a dog: Getting stuck with a needle 10: Getting suspended for something said or done in the heat of the moment. 11: Getting bit by a human. 12: Breaking a bone or losing a knee.

    Go ask any veteran ‘ghetto’ cop and he will nearly repeat that order above.

    Notice that dying is way down the list. Fear isn’t an option like they say in war movies. I want fearless in my foxhole.

  18. Insomniac says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Bennett’s claims ring credible to me. He said things that could’ve been easily disproved by cameras. In fact, there were 861 videos. He put himself and the larger cause of equal treatment at risk if he made a false claim that would later be disproved. That would be cited as an example to constantly counter any calls for change and equal treatment.

    It sounds like something a police officer would say, I’ve seen similar on documentaries where police are being followed. They thought he may’ve been involved in a crime and they weren’t messing around. That does not mean he didn’t fear for his life when hearing that and he also knew he had committed no crime. I’d think most people would feel similarly in that circumstance.
    ——-
    Just think about that for a moment.

    The police can “fear for their life” using that as their excuse for shooting you, as they so often do.

    But Bennett can’t ‘fear for his life’ while experiencing aggressive police tactics?

  19. Wouldn’t it be awesome if the players weren’t allowed to talk about anything but football. Honestly everytime a guy like Bennett or Lewis or Kapernick open their mouths they weaken the nation and to show color or race plays no part does anyone really care what tom brady says either ? Here was a guy that consistently lied over and over. Play football and shut your mouths i don’t need a murderer like ray lewis telling me to protest.

  21. Burden of proof is on Bennett’s side. He was clearly treated with respect on the video we do see. He shook an officer’s hand at the end… would he do that if he was abused?
    Then he gets home and decided to concoct a story to advance his anti-cop agenda. There is no defending Bennett on this one.

  22. GO FOR TWO SPORTS says:
    September 30, 2017 at 5:07 pm
    People…..My brother in Law is a cop and was one of the guys there…
    The fact is people were all told to get down and Bennett came out running then he was HIDING from the cops which seemed odd. Trust me..
    Bennett actually did this on purpose, unless you think it’s a complete coincidence he has a book coming out against white people and cops but had no story and now has a story..So he can call himself a victim. The cop told him to get down, they talked to him for 3 minutes and he was free to go. What would you do if you were a cop and calls being made there was an active shooter, a guy runs to avoid you hides behind a pillar, see’s the cops runs AGAIN…You wouldn’t think “hey maybe we should stop that guy who is running and then hiding from us”??????
    —————————————
    No one believes you.

  23. “burris argued that the race of the detaining officer is irrelevant because police officers potentially have implicit bias in their assessment of who is and isn’t a threat. Even if, for example, the detaining officer is African-American, the officer’s training coupled with stereotypes perpetuated among colleagues and superiors can result, according to Burris, in a police officer (regardless of race) viewing identical conduct of an African-American and a white person differently.”

    Did i read this correctly that the lawyer is basically saying P.O.C.s become racist themselves by becoming members of law enforcement?

  24. i think everyone needs to get used to the fact that racism is now an industry for a lot of people, whether or not the racism actually exists. there is money to be made, even off racism.

    best thing to do is just ignore these kinds of things. these incidents keep making front page news every other day because people are giving their attention to it. it’s just fuel feeding a group people being over dramatic about not living in a perfect world.

    if i were a cop, id start protesting myself by refusing to patrol certain areas infested with crime. nobody will appreciate what it is cops, and other civil servants who put their lives on the line do for their communities until they are gone.

  25. PS: I’ve never heard a cop say “I’ll blow your head off”. In those heart racing moments, when you’re pointing a gun at someone from 5 or so feet, you repeatedly yell “Get down NOW”. The person either runs, shoots back at you, gets down or stands there ands says “Go ahead and shoot me”. I’ve been in all of those situations many times over except the shoot at you one. That didn’t end well for the person not typing this.

    Most guys with guns will run and throw the gun, hoping you won’t find it. Besides, at trial, technically the chain of evidence is broken and I’ve lost a few of those throw the gun cases because you have to mark the spot like when you hit a golf ball into the woods and YOU have to recover it. Unless another cop sees the throw and grabs it.

    Most times you say over the radio the gun was tossed and a smart cop will ‘safeguard it’ and wait for you to come back and pick it up. That’s if you want to win at trial.

    Hard to convict people, when some things are beyond obvious. Just the way it is.

  26. We’re still waiting on that LeBron James ‘racist remark’ spray-painted on his fence in LA. The LAPD investigation hasn’t released anything.

  27. Guys like Bennett just muddy the waters for people trying to bring forward legitimate cases of abuse. The people he is hurting the most with this nonsense are the true victims of racism. He is undetmining all the work thats been done to bring attention to the real cases.

  28. One does not prove they are innocent.
    Typical lawyer trying to play both sides of the law.

    It’s his job to *prove* they did something wrong. Not their job to disprove it.

  29. We all know that there are bad cops out there, not all that many at all but they do exist…good cops know that there are bad apples around….but let’s take some personal responsibility shall we? If in an incident like this they tell you to get down, or stop and get on the ground…just do it…it’ll end so much better for all involved. If one runs from them and makes them work more, chances are they are going to be a lot more upset….maybe they shouldn’t be…but it’s human nature for some…use your head and stop running…

  30. There is way too much emphasis on missing body camera footage. It is not unusual that in this circumstance the camera never got activated. I can tell you firsthand that when you are running into a potentially dangerous situation with an active shooter the last thing on your mind is turning on the camera. These things don’t happen in slow motion, you are racing in and reacting.

  31. The police can “fear for their life” using that as their excuse for shooting you, as they so often do.

    But Bennett can’t ‘fear for his life’ while experiencing aggressive police tactics?

    ———-

    I never implied he can’t fear for his life. In fact, I said it’s perfectly reasonable for someone in those circumstances to feel that way. You have no control of that situation.

  32. another problem is this, people confuse fact and opinion too often.

    washington post had a good article from 2016 statistics of cops killing african americans. in 2016, 233 blacks were shot and killed by cops. of the 233, only 16 of them were considered to be unarmed. cops were 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male compared to the chances of an unarmed black male being killed by a cop.

    out of the top 50 deadliest cities in the world, which like 90% of them are in south america, we have 4 cities on that list. we are one of the most violent and deadly 1st world countries to live in. cops being killed by firearms in the line of duty has risen over the past several years.

    if you created a list of the top threats to black male lives, cops might not even make the list. yet our society focuses and obsesses, and continues to push this story line that young black males are being mowed down on a daily basis by cops.

    nobody should hate anybody based on the color of their skin. but this is why a lot of white people get triggered by these discussions. white people SHOULD NOT hate anybody because of these issues, but its frustrating to see communities riddled with gang violence and killings, but yet the problem is the cops?

  33. Nothing to see here. The cop didn’t want to waste time getting everyone’s permission to be on video while he was targeting innocent black men so he simply turned the camera off to make his racial profiling more efficient. See, it’s not racism, he was just being practical. Alternative theory is Colin Kapernick probably turned off his camera when he wasn’t looking.

  34. All I know for sure is if someone is shooting, I’m running. I guess he chose the wrong skin tone to run from gunfire and take cover. Those actions are totally unreasonable.

  35. “The police can “fear for their life” using that as their excuse for shooting you, as they so often do.

    But Bennett can’t ‘fear for his life’ while experiencing aggressive police tactics?”

    Had Bennett listened to the cops in the first place and got down like everyone else then he wouldn’t have experienced “aggressive police tactics”.

  36. Just show video of cops reacting to Bennett. Until then, everything is just speculation. It is a casino, I refuse to believe you don’t have video evidence of a police officer reacting to Bennett. This video shows two officer’s who are oblivious to Bennett inside the casino.

  37. Don Trump says:
    September 30, 2017 at 5:23 pm
    “burris argued that the race of the detaining officer is irrelevant because police officers potentially have implicit bias in their assessment of who is and isn’t a threat. Even if, for example, the detaining officer is African-American, the officer’s training coupled with stereotypes perpetuated among colleagues and superiors can result, according to Burris, in a police officer (regardless of race) viewing identical conduct of an African-American and a white person differently.”

    Did i read this correctly that the lawyer is basically saying P.O.C.s become racist themselves by becoming members of law enforcement?

    You read it correctly. He just didn’t think it through. I’m sure the Big Lie Movement is cringing since he basically blew them out of the water. That’s how the “cause” operates. Anyone can be thrown under the bus if they don’t march in lock step.

  39. skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented.

    ———————-

    So you think it’s okay to drag the names of these three officers through the mud based on your perception of the LVPD’s “shady history”?

  41. bennett need it to prove his agend. he just didn’t think of it until he got home. and according to his brother became a quivering mass of jelly.

  42. We are used to the lies. It is all in service of tearing the fabric of the country apart. The left has successfully removed football from the list of things Americans do together and have in common.

    I will never be able to watch football again without thinking about how the NFL decided to call all cops racist and disrespected the veterans that protected the nation that made them rich. Remember they let players do the “Hands up don’t shoot” pose.

    Another lie.

    Time to eliminate the NFL’s anti-trust exemption and break the league up. Maybe a competing league will have players that don’t crap on their fans.

  45. 4sacroc says:
    September 30, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    We’re still waiting on that LeBron James ‘racist remark’ spray-painted on his fence in LA. The LAPD investigation hasn’t released anything.
    ——
    And then there’s the N word graffiti at the Air Force Academy 24 hours ago written on the doors of 5 black Air Force cadet? Deny, deny.

  48. wagon151515 says:
    September 30, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    another problem is this, people confuse fact and opinion too often.

    washington post had a good article from 2016 statistics of cops killing african americans. in 2016, 233 blacks were shot and killed by cops. of the 233, only 16 of them were considered to be unarmed. cops were 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male compared to the chances of an unarmed black male being killed by a cop.

    out of the top 50 deadliest cities in the world, which like 90% of them are in south america, we have 4 cities on that list. we are one of the most violent and deadly 1st world countries to live in. cops being killed by firearms in the line of duty has risen over the past several years.

    if you created a list of the top threats to black male lives, cops might not even make the list. yet our society focuses and obsesses, and continues to push this story line that young black males are being mowed down on a daily basis by cops.

    nobody should hate anybody based on the color of their skin. but this is why a lot of white people get triggered by these discussions. white people SHOULD NOT hate anybody because of these issues, but its frustrating to see communities riddled with gang violence and killings, but yet the problem is the cops
    ——
    Did you conveniently leave out, the bias in policing, stop and frisk harassment tactics ? How do you know “cops aren’t a threat” to blacks if you’re not black? Talk about an assumption. When was the last time you were stopped DWB?

  50. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:14 pm
    If a cop shuts off his body cam there should be a 30 day unpaid suspension or something along those lines. That video would have in all likelihood put this to rest before it ever got started. Lack of that video, for which there is good reason for the public to want the officers to have, opened the door for this whole thing.
    ———————————————-
    The body cams are not always on, an officer must activate them. Often the officer forgets b/c you know someone might have a gun shooting people and there are other things on his mind, like not becoming a victim.
    Know what you are writing about. Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.

  51. AreYouKiddingMe? says:
    September 30, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented.

    ———————-

    So you think it’s okay to drag the names of these three officers through the mud based on your perception of the LVPD’s “shady history”?
    ——
    Do you mean like the countless of those here “dragging Michael Bennett’s name through the mud” with no evidence to the contrary. No one was there. I spoke from experience with police that use excessive force, often.

  54. “Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented”

    —————————————

    …..and lawyers are known for their honesty….

  55. skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 6:51 pm
    AreYouKiddingMe? says:
    September 30, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented.

    ———————-

    So you think it’s okay to drag the names of these three officers through the mud based on your perception of the LVPD’s “shady history”?
    ——
    Do you mean like the countless of those here “dragging Michael Bennett’s name through the mud” with no evidence to the contrary. No one was there. I spoke from experience with police that use excessive force, often.

    ————-

    Correct – you weren’t there, so you don’t know what happened either. Sorry, but it should take more than just the word of Michael Bennett to destroy the lives and careers of three people. He’s the one who made the accusation in the first place – so let the burden of proof be his.

  56. AreYouKiddingMe? says:
    September 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 6:51 pm
    AreYouKiddingMe? says:
    September 30, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented.

    ———————-

    So you think it’s okay to drag the names of these three officers through the mud based on your perception of the LVPD’s “shady history”?
    ——
    Do you mean like the countless of those here “dragging Michael Bennett’s name through the mud” with no evidence to the contrary. No one was there. I spoke from experience with police that use excessive force, often.

    ————-

    Correct – you weren’t there, so you don’t know what happened either. Sorry, but it should take more than just the word of Michael Bennett to destroy the lives and careers of three people. He’s the one who made the accusation in the first place – so let the burden of proof be his.
    ——
    It is his. So you agree that all those suggesting Bennett is a “liar” don’t know jack.

    Listen, I’ve worked with Police. I’ve seen Police misconduct, first hand…more than once. Police misconduct is common. A few years ago Seattle PD had the feds come in, and write new rules for that department, for countless examples of Police misconduct.

  57. skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Police departments lie often. Every attorney knows that. Sue them for excessive force, and threats. Historically Las Vegas PD has a shady history, and it’s well documented.

    —————————————————————————————–

    I laughed when I read this. What everyone knows is lawyers are professional liars!

    And there’s the story of a cop at a trial on the witness stand testifying about what happened when his partner, who was being tried, wounded an alleged burglar.
    The prosecuting attorney grilled the cop and asked him if he trusted his fellow officers. He said, “implicitly”.
    The prosecutor then asked, “do you share a locker room with your fellow officers?”
    The cop answered, “yes — the male ones”.
    The prosecutor said, “on your locker, do you have a lock?”
    The cop said he did.
    The prosecutor asked, “why, if you trust your fellow officers implicitly, do you feel it necessary to have a lock on your locker?”
    The cop answered, “one reason — we share that locker room with attorneys and judges”.

  58. “Did i read this correctly that the lawyer is basically saying P.O.C.s become racist themselves by becoming members of law enforcement?”

    No, because you do not understand that implicit biases are involuntary and unconscious. We all have implicit biases and they do not make us inherently racist. But they can affect our behavior and decision making. And yes, black people (whether cops or not) quite often hold implicit biases against black people. This is well documented and a reason for recommendations that departments hold implicit bias training.

  62. Shinnbone says:
    September 30, 2017 at 7:15 pm
    Here is the sad truth….Michael Bennett lied and the NFL believes him….
    —————————
    The saddest truth is the NFL is to scared of the leftist media that it doesn’t matter if they believe their players or not. Nothing will happen or be said about it.

  63. If you follow tbe directions (orders ), of police officers, you have little problems,if you ignore,or refuse to do as the officers tell you ,then shame on you, your problems increase immensely,
    ALL YOUR OWN FAULT

  64. Did you conveniently leave out, the bias in policing, stop and frisk harassment tactics ? How do you know “cops aren’t a threat” to blacks if you’re not black? Talk about an assumption. When was the last time you were stopped DWB?
    _______________________________________________________________________________

    I’m black. Never had a problem. Then again. I’m make a decent living. Live in a low crime area and as a federal agent myself, I know have to behave during a police encounter. Pretty simple. Comply with the officers requests. Know your rights and be respectful. Funny, I’ve never been mistreated by police. I must be lucky (wink)!

  66. 4sacroc says:
    September 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 7:38 pm
    =========================

    Comply. You won’t die.
    ——
    Oh, like Castille in Minnesota. Not.

  67. “Did you conveniently leave out, the bias in policing, stop and frisk harassment tactics ? How do you know “cops aren’t a threat” to blacks if you’re not black? Talk about an assumption. When was the last time you were stopped DWB?”

    I don’t think you read my post correctly. I never said cops weren’t a threat to black people. Sharks are a threat to black people. I was saying that if you were to create a list of the most lethal things to black males, cops will not be anywhere near the top of that list.

    And I’ve been pulled over countless times in 15 years or so of driving. Everywhere I’ve gone, if you’re speeding then you’re eventually going to get pulled over. I’ve also had my car and person searched for fitting the description of a drug dealer. I’ve been stopped by police and made to wait an extended period of time so they could drive a witness of a robbery over to where I was so they could potentially ID me as the suspect since I fit the description. EVERYTIME i’ve been polite. Yes sir, yes ma’am. EVERYTIME I’ve never had issues. Now I’ve come across jerk cops who seem to just be jerks for no reason. And I am a white male, btw.

    Stop and frisk programs were put into place to fight areas with high violent crime rates. Policies like that aren’t put into place out of the blue and for no reason. I would actually look into what those reasons might be and why policies like that might be a good thing. Give the opposition at least a listen to.

    This is not even an issue of racism. This is a socio-economic problem. Areas of poverty are going to have higher rates of violent crime (not all the time), and therefore higher presence of police. People need to stop screaming and laying blame to others and try figuring out how to solve these issues. If there is racial discrimination in the way criminal penalties are handed out, then let’s solve that. If there is a lack of jobs and education in certain communities, then let’s solve that.

    Talk is cheap. Do something that actually helps the situation.

  68. It’s simple: listen to the police, you’ll be fine 99.9% of the time. Yes, there are a few bad apples, but Bennett clearly was being a punk and not listening.

  70. Just based on the up votes and down votes I’m guessing there’s a lot of people reading about the NFL but that have burned their tickets and stopped watching because of those awful players who are exercising their constitutional rights and ruining football games.

  71. Sometimes the “do you know who I am” card that is played is not verbal. It’s an attitude. If Bennett wants to be treated like everyone else, then he should act like everyone else. Get your fat butt flat on the floor when the cops tell you to. Simple.

  72. Maybe we tend to believe the police because they are the good guys and deserve the benefit of the doubt…

  75. You mean cops lie to cover up police brutality? Color me shocked. Our law enforcement agencies are losing all credibility, which is a darn shame. Things like this are an opportunity to prove their commitment to justice, by simply doing things the right way. Release full video, punish the officer for not having his body cam on (this should be a federal offense – all police should be REQUIRED to have their body cams on all the time), let the public know that you are committed to justice. But nope, once again, law enforcement lies to the public, covers up their crimes, and proves once again that when it comes down to it – law enforcement are incapable of policing themselves and will ALWAYS be corupt.

