Michael Crabtree, Gareon Conley inactive for Raiders

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree will not play today. He was among the Raiders’ inactives.

The Raiders downgraded Crabtree to doubtful Saturday. He didn’t practice Friday after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Ian Rapoport has reported Crabtree has a bruised lung.

Oakland lists Seth Roberts as the starter for Crabtree, who leads the Raiders with 13 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) also is inactive, a setback for the rookie.

Amari Cooper (knee) and Jalen Richard (calf) are both active.

The Raiders’ other inactives are: quarterback Connor Cook, defensive tackle Darius Latham, safety Keith McGill, offensive lineman David Sharpe and offensive lineman Jylan Ware.

The Broncos’ inactives are: quarterback Paxton Lynch, running back De'Angelo Henderson, wide receiver Cody Latimer, cornerback Lorenzo Doss, nose tackle Kyle Peko, offensive lineman Billy Turner and defensive lineman Zach Kerr.

Running back Devontae Booker and wide receiver Jordan Taylor are active for first time this season, and defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin is active for first time since signing with Broncos.