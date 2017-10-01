Mike Mitchell, James Harrison inactive for Steelers

Getty Images

Safety Mike Mitchell started every game for the Steelers during his first three seasons with the team and he started in the first three games of this season, but his run will come to an end on Sunday against the Ravens.

Mitchell is inactive for Sunday’s game after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday. Mitchell missed Wednesday’s practice, but returned for Thursday and Friday to raise some hope that he’d be able to play. Sean Davis, J.J. Wilcox and Robert Golden are active at safety for Pittsburgh.

Linebacker James Harrison is also inactive for the Steelers. That won’t mark a big change on defense as Harrison, who was listed as questionable with an illness, has only played seven defensive snaps so far this season.

Wide receiver Eli Rogers is a healthy scratch as rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken over the bulk of the slot receiver work and right tackle Marcus Gilbert is out again with a hamstring injury. The Steelers will get defensive end Stephon Tuitt and linebacker T.J. Watt back in the lineup after both missed last week’s loss to the Bears.