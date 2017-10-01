Myles Garrett not expected to play Sunday

AP

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back on the practice field this week for the first time since he suffered a high ankle sprain in the days leading up to the season opener, but it looks like he’ll need a bit more time before he’ll play in a game.

According to multiple reports, Garrett will not play against the Bengals on Sunday. Garrett had been listed as questionable on Cleveland’s final injury report of the week.

The Browns will be home for the Jets next weekend and that game will take place about a month after Garrett was initially injured. Assuming no setbacks in his practice week, it seems likely that the first overall pick of this year’s draft will make his regular season debut at that point.

The Browns will also be without linebacker Jamie Collins in their front seven and defensive lineman Danny Shelton was listed as questionable after hurting his calf during the week.