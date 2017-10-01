Nine Seahawks sit for anthem

AP

A vague statement from the Colts suggested some would not stand for the anthem; they all did prior to Sunday night’s game in Seattle. The home team, however, had several players not standing.

Via Stephen Cohen of SeattlePI.com, nine Seahawks sat for the anthem, including defensive end Michael Bennett, defensive end Cliff Avril, defensive end Frank Clark, linebacker Michael Wilhoite, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, defensive end Marcus Smith, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle Nazair Jones, and defensive tackle Garrison Smith. Per Cohen, offensive linemen Justin Britt and Oday Aboushi stood with those who sat.

There was, according to Cohen, a “smattering of boos” after the anthem ended.

Last week, the Seahawks remained in the locker room for the anthem prior to a game at Tennessee. Although league rules require players to be present on the sideline for the anthem, the league fined none of the players who stayed in the locker room last weekend.