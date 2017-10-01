Nine Seahawks sit for anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on October 1, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT
A vague statement from the Colts suggested some would not stand for the anthem; they all did prior to Sunday night’s game in Seattle. The home team, however, had several players not standing.

Via Stephen Cohen of SeattlePI.com, nine Seahawks sat for the anthem, including defensive end Michael Bennett, defensive end Cliff Avril, defensive end Frank Clark, linebacker Michael Wilhoite, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, defensive end Marcus Smith, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle Nazair Jones, and defensive tackle Garrison Smith. Per Cohen, offensive linemen Justin Britt and Oday Aboushi stood with those who sat.

There was, according to Cohen, a “smattering of boos” after the anthem ended.

Last week, the Seahawks remained in the locker room for the anthem prior to a game at Tennessee. Although league rules require players to be present on the sideline for the anthem, the league fined none of the players who stayed in the locker room last weekend.

8 responses to “Nine Seahawks sit for anthem

  3. So. NFL football Sunday. All of these games, injuries, stats, and scores. Texans score a team record in points. Dalvin Cook possibly tears ACL. Rams look like the real deal. Jets and Patriots each 2-2. Derek Carr hurt.

    What’s the top headline? 9 Seahawks sit for anthem. I understand last week since it was kinda unique circumstances. But this week? Top headline? Get outta here.

  4. I am sick of reading about how many players sat or kneeled for the national anthem. I am losing interest in this league, FAST.

  5. Personally, I think the anthem demonstrations are kind of misguided. I think there were much better ways to get their point across that were less ambiguous, more direct, more effective. That said, at least they were quiet and peaceful about it. The sniveling snowflakes constantly complaining about them come across as loud abusive obnoxious judgemental ignorant bigoted hypocrites. If y’all would just shut up already it would eventually go away and we could concentrate on football again. All Trump did is what he usually does, make things worse.

  8. I didn’t like the kneeling but even though I thought it was a poorly chosen method of expression I nonetheless understood the original intent and respected the right of the players to do it. No one can convince me that sitting isn’t flat out deliberately disrespectful.

