Olivier Vernon takes a knee during anthem

Getty Images

The Giants had three players take a knee during the national anthem in Week Three and one of them did it again in Week Four.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon was the only player who knelt during the anthem in Tampa while teammates Damon Harrison, Keenan Robinson and Landon Collins raised a fist. Harrison and Collins joined Vernon in kneeling before the Giants lost to the Eagles last week.

Before the game, Vernon told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he may continue taking a knee for the rest of the season.

Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas said this week that Giants co-owner John Mara asked players to stand for the anthem, but said that he would support any choice they made.