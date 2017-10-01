Panthers take halftime lead, as Cam Newton warms up

AP

The Panthers have rebounded nicely after a slow start in New England, and Cam Newton has cleaned up a sloppy start.

Since a long interception/arm-punt, Newton has led them to back-to-back touchdown drives, as they lead 17-16 at halftime.

Newton’s 8-of-8 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns since his ugly start, hitting open receivers. That hasn’t always been a given, as he looked extremely rusty the first three weeks of the season.

Of course, there are plenty of open receivers, as the Patriots last-in-the-league defense continues to leak. A number of Panthers targets were wide open, and the Patriots defenders were getting quite a scolding just before halftime.

The Panthers have some injury concerns, as safety Kurt Coleman (knee) and wide receiver Damiere Byrd (arm) have left the game.