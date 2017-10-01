Patriots search for “better” after 2-2 start

Posted by Mike Florio on October 1, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots lost twice during all of 2016, even though they didn’t have quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games. This year, with Brady during the first four games, they’ve already lost twice.

To little surprise, coach Bill Belichick had little to offer by way of specifics to explain the performance. Here’s a sliver of his post-game press conference, from the transcript provided by the team. The key word is “better.”

Q: Is there any explanation for how some offensive players can go unaccounted for on certain plays?

BB: Yeah, we didn’t do a good job.

Q: This is the third straight home game where you’ve trailed in the fourth quarter. Is there any similarity between these games?

BB: I don’t know. They were all different teams. We’ve just got to play better, coach better. We’ve just got to do a better job. It just wasn’t good enough today.

Q: It seems like there are some miscommunication issues in the secondary that are leading to big plays for the opponent’s offense. What is the difference between this year and last year in that regard?

BB: Yeah, well, look, we made some mistakes. They made some plays. We’ve just got to do a better job. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching, a better job of playing. We need to do better in all three phases for 60 minutes. It’s just too inconsistent.

Q: Are some of the mistakes in communication the same week-to-week or are there different looks each week that are causing different problems?

BB: Well, look, whatever they are, they are. OK, I mean, we play a different team every week. Nothing’s quite the same, so in the end the team we play against we’ve got to do a better job of defending. We’ve got to do a better job of attacking, got to do a better job of field position in the kicking game. We just need to do a better job in every area, so that’s what we’ll work on.

Q: How would you assess Stephon Gilmore’s adaptation to learning your defensive scheme since his arrival here?

BB: I think collectively as a total team — offense, defense, special teams — we’ve all got to just do a better job. We’ve got to coach better. We’ve got to play better, got to play together as a team better. We’ve just got to do a better job.

None of what he said (or didn’t say) is surprising. What’s surprising is the fact that he needed to say it, over and over again. The Patriots, who a month ago were seen by many as a potential 19-0 juggernaut are currently not over .500 with 25 percent of the season in the books.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Patriots search for “better” after 2-2 start

  7. Gilmore stinks. I’ve been a Pats fan for 35+ years, and out of these Belichick teams, I can’t remember a worse CB getting more chances. He’s horrid.

  8. Lots of work to do on the defense to turn it into a competent group. Wish we had kept Logan Ryan and not signed Gilmore. Nink retiring is not helping. Harris was a healthy scratch so seems like for once it was the Jets who knew when to cut a player the year early instead of a year late. He has no speed left from what little we’ve seen of him. Offense isn’t compensating well for Edelman being out, which is a bit surprising.

    Lots to clean up but its plenty early in the season to do so. We’ll see how Thursday night goes.

  9. As usual the patriots defense sucks at the beginning of the year, usually doesn’t suck this bad but always gets better as the season wears on.

  10. The Pats D is galactically bad. Guys running wide open all day. RBs running untouched 8 yrds up the middle. It seems like they have a lot of good players, but I’m not sure it’s fixable. Poor TBrady. If he has the ball last, with a chance and enough time, he wins the game. The D couldn’t even do that today, although the game changing call on Gilmour was ridiculous. Now they have a short week road game against a pretty good team. Good luck. I don’t remember it being this bad since Brady and Belichick arrived. 19-0. They’ll be lucky to make the playoffs the way they’re going.

  11. I know my team isn’t very good…but I don’t comment on every thread otherwise, but I have to ask where tylawspick6 is?????? Hahahaha… any given Sunday!!!

  13. It’s never just one guy. BUT Gilmore was involved in the two places where receivers went totally uncovered, and (needlessly)committed a penalty that kept the Panthers final drive alive. Without that penalty, the Patriots get the ball with 2 minutes to go, 3 timeouts, and decent field position.

  14. “The window has slammed shut. Coaches are aware of the cheating tactics. Without the refs helping them like they did against Houston, I doubt they win a single game at home.”

    You’ve been saying the same lame line for at least 5 years dude. I know you’ll act like you’re a rocket scientist if the Pats finally have a not great season, but all you are is a broken clock bound to be right every once in a while.

  15. Yeah remember 2 years ago when the Patriots were 2-2 after 4 games and the Seahawks were 3-3 after 6 games and both teams ended up in the Super Bowl? Just saying….

    If you judge a team based on September then the Bills would be in the Super Bowl every year.

    #Ijuststartedwatchingfootballthisyear

  16. vancouversportsbro says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:59 pm
    The window has slammed shut. Coaches are aware of the cheating tactics. Without the refs helping them like they did against Houston, I doubt they win a single game at home.

    19 13 Rate This

    ——–

    yet jerry richardson and goodell cheated the living daylights out
    of the pats today

    lol

    did you even watch the game?

    pats had the game won late and the refs came calling again

    carolina had 1 penalty on gronk and it was on a maul job

    1 penalty

    the jig is up and ratings drop further

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!