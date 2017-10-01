Philip Rivers angry, Eagles still leading

AP

When you’re 0-3, it’s easy to get frustrated.

But Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was letting some people have it after a botched attempt at a fourth-down conversion.

It appeared Rivers was unable to get the offensive play-call in before the Chargers took a delay of game penalty on a fourth-and-7 play in the third quarter. He stomped off the field yelling into his helmet, and in the general direction of the sidelines.

It’s been that kind of a day for Rivers. Other than a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams, there hasn’t been much life for the Chargers, who trail 19-10 in the late third quarter.