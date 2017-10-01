Raiders continue to sputter, behind 10-0 after first quarter

AP

The Raiders offensive struggles continued in the first quarter Sunday. Oakland, which had only seven first downs, 128 total yards and went 0-for-11 on third down in a Week 3 loss to Washington, had no first downs, 22 total yards and went 0-for-3 on third down in the first 15 minutes against the Broncos.

Denver held a 10-0 lead.

The Broncos scored on a 22-yard pass from Trevor Siemian to A.J. Derby, who caught the ball with one hand and tip-toed down the sideline and into the end zone. They added a 28-yard Brandon McManus field goal set up by a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Reggie Nelson.

Siemian has started 7-of-9 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Derek Carr has completed 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards, and Marshawn Lynch has two carries for 6 yards.