Raiders have 99-yard drive to drawn within 10-7 at halftime

AP

It took only one play for the Raiders to get back into their game against Denver. Dominated for most of the first half, the Raiders scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass to complete an improbable 99-yard drive.

Johnny Holton, who entered the game with only two career catches, caught Derek Carr‘s pass and took it to the end zone with 3:36 remaining in the second quarter. It cut the Broncos’ halftime lead to 10-7.

The 99-yard drive was the first by the Raiders since Oct. 2, 2011, against New England, which was the last game before owner Al Davis died, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. The only other 99-yard drive the Raiders have had since 1999 came Dec. 16, 2007 against Indianapolis.

Carr went 9-for-16 for 142 yards and the touchdown in the first half, with Marshawn Lynch gaining only 10 yards on five carries.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 10 of 17 passes for 148 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Derby, who made a one-handed catch.