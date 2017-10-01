Rams make a statement with 35-30 victory over Cowboys

AP

The Rams entered Sunday’s game with a 2-1 record and an impressive 35.7 points per game average. But their first two victories came against the Colts and the 49ers, so the Rams probably didn’t get the credit due.

But Los Angeles’ victory over the Cowboys — on the road — should send a statement that these aren’t the same ‘ol Rams.

The Rams dominated the second half, overcoming a 24-16 halftime deficit to win 35-30.

Greg Zuerlein kicked seven field goals, which makes him a contender for NFC Special Teams Player of the Week but is the only reason the Cowboys had a chance at the end. The Rams settled for field goals of 49, 44, 44, 30, 28, 43 and 33 yards.

Their only touchdowns were Jared Goff passes to Cooper Kupp for 7 yards and Todd Gurley for 53 yards.

Gurley was the game’s star with 23 carries for 121 yards and seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Goff completed 21 of 36 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys lost only three games all of last season as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott took the league by storm. They already have lost two games this season, falling to 2-2.

Dallas lost two turnovers, a fumble by Ryan Switzer and a fumble by Prescott.

Prescott completed 20 of 35 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and Elliott rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.