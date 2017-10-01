Rams slow Cowboys offense in third quarter, take lead

AP

The Rams slowed the Cowboys offense in the third quarter. Dallas, which had 287 yards in the first half, had 328 yards after three quarters and watched its lead disappear.

Los Angeles did all the scoring in the third quarter, adding 10 points to take a 26-24 lead.

Greg Zuerlein made his fourth field goal, a 30-yarder, and Todd Gurley caught a 53-yard pass from Jared Goff. Gurley’s touchdown completed a quick four-play, 90-yard drive.

Gurley has provided the spark for the Rams with 14 carries for 85 yards and six catches for 82 yards and the touchdown.

The Cowboys had a 24-13 lead in the second quarter before Zuerlein kicked a field goal on the final play before halftime.