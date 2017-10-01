Ravens get booed for kneeling before anthem, stand during it

AP

The Ravens all stood during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday, but there was still booing during the pregame activities in Baltimore.

Following in the footsteps of the Cowboys from last Monday night, the Ravens took a knee as a team before the playing of the national anthem and then rose during the playing of the song. The team’s decision to kneel without the song playing drew boos from the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that there was also a stadium announcement asking “for everyone to pray as a nation to embrace kindness, justice, unity and equality.”

The Steelers, who drew a lot of attention for their approach to the anthem last week, stood on the sideline while the song was playing this time around.