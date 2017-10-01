Robert Turbin finds end zone, so does Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

Colts running back Robert Turbin played for the Seahawks for three seasons.

He finally got into the end zone at CenturyLink Field.

Turbin’s touchdown run helped the Colts narrow the Seahawks lead to 10-8, as they missed the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

As noted by Stephen Cohen of SeattlePI.com, Turbin didn’t score for any touchdowns at home for the Seahawks from 2012-2014 (his two touchdown receptions came in San Diego and San Francisco). But he scored seven on the ground for the Colts last year, and has kept them within striking range.

Coupled with an interception by Colts safety Matthias Farley, the visitors had a chance before the half. And Jacoby Brissett found wide receiver Donte Moncrief in the end zone with 25 seconds before the half, giving Indy a 15-10 lead.

The Seahawks offense is anemic so far, having gained just 84 yards in the first 29:35 of the half. They quickly gained 55 more, but Blair Walsh missed a field goal just before the break.