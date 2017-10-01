Russell Wilson gives Seahawks the lead back

AP

A replay went the Seahawks way, and they’re back in the lead of a wild one.

Russell Wilson was originally ruled down short of the goal line, but upon review was ruled to have crossed the plane for a 22-yard touchdown run.

That gave the Seahawks a 16-15 lead, and they were going to kick the one-pointer, but a penalty on the Colts allowed them to try for an extra one.

On that play, Wilson rolled out and found Doug Baldwin wide open in the corner of the end zone, and put the Seahawks up 18-15 early in the third quarter.

It was an impressive nine-play drive for the Seahawks, who did nothing offensively for the first 29 minutes of the first half.