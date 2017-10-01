Ryan Switzer on muff: It’s not the first time, won’t be the last

Getty Images

Ryan Switzer had seven return touchdowns at North Carolina. He also had 11 fumbles.

The Cowboys’ fourth-round draft pick has no returns for touchdowns thus far in his four-game NFL career, but he does have a fumble.

Switzer’s muffed punt Sunday provided the turning point against the Rams.

With the Cowboys in control, 17-6, Switzer elected not to fair catch a punt. He fumbled it on his first move in traffic and the Rams recovered at the Dallas 18.

“I had a good read on the ball, judged it well,” Switzer said. via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s just one of those instances where as soon as I had it, I took my eyes off to kind of assess where I was on the field. I didn’t end up possessing it cleanly.

“It happens. It’s not the first time I’ve done it. It won’t be the last. Obviously it’s a big play in the game.”

The Cowboys will continue to stick with the rookie, who has fielded every punt and every kickoff for the Cowboys this season.

“He’s just got to keep his confidence up,” tight end Jason Witten said. “He made some big plays last week in the return game. That’s a tough position to be in. It’s hard to play that spot.

“We believe in him. We’re behind him. He’ll get back. He’s a young player. He’ll bounce back.”