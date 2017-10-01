Saints, Dolphins having communication issues at Wembley Stadium

AP

The NFL tries to make its London games operate just as smoothly as games in teams’ normal stadiums, but today there’s a problem with communications at Wembley Stadium.

The coach-to-quarterback communications systems are not working properly, so the teams are calling plays in from the sideline.

FOX reported that Saints coach Sean Payton is “furious” about the situation. New Orleans had to waste a timeout on its first possession to get things under control.

Despite the communications problems, both offenses moved the ball well in the first quarter. The Dolphins had a long drive that ended with a Jay Cutler interception in the end zone, while the Saints had a long drive that ended with a missed field goal.