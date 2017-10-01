Saints’ late field goal avoids first scoreless first half since Tebowmania

AP

Remember the good ol’ days of Tebowmania? In 2011, Tim Tebow led the Broncos to a bunch of exciting fourth-quarter wins, except those games were usually terrible until Tebow Time in the final minutes.

Today’s London game is equally terrible. And Tim Tebow isn’t walking through that door.

The Saints made a field goal on the last play of the first half to take a 3-0 lead over the Dolphins and avoid what would have been the first scoreless first half in an NFL game since 2011, when Tebow’s Broncos and the Bears were tied at no score at halftime. That game ended with Tebow leading the Broncos to a 13-10 overtime victory.

This game may be close down to the final minutes, but it hasn’t been exciting. Referee Ed Hochuli is getting more camera time than anyone else, thanks to 10 penalties.

If the NFL wants to succeed in London, it’s going to need to draw in fans with better games than this one.