Seahawks will have Doug Baldwin available tonight

The Seahawks will have Doug Baldwin on hand for tonight’s game against the Colts, making the game-time decision that he can go.

Baldwin’s status was up in the air after a groin injury last week, though he said early in the week he thought he’d be ready to go.

That leaves Russell Wilson with his most dependable target, on a night when they’re still short-handed in the backfield.

The Seahawks inactive list for the Colts game includes running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise, safety Tedric Thompson, cornerback Neiko Thorpe, guards Mark Glowinski and Jordan Roos, and tackle Isaiah Battle.

For the Colts, the list of inactives included quarterback Andrew Luck, center Ryan Kelly, running back Marlon Mack, cornerback Chris Milton, wide receiver Chester Rogers, linebacker Anthony Walker, and cornerback Quincy Wilson.