Steelers offense finds some footing, Ravens still slipping

AP

The Steelers offense didn’t meet expectations in the first three weeks of the season and their play early in Sunday’s game led to some frustration on the sideline, but the total body of work looks pretty good.

Pittsburgh rolled up 253 yards after gaining 282 in all of last week’s overtime loss to the Bears and they lead 19-0 at halftime. Le'Veon Bell scored on a one-yard run and JuJu Smith-Schuster caught a 12-yard pass in the second quarter to provide the touchdowns that went with a pair of Chris Boswell field goals to account for the scoring.

It’s been a high-volume day for Bell, who has 17 carries for 57 yards and three catches for 38 yards in what’s shaping up as his best performance of the regular season. James Conner has added 28 yards on three carries off the bench as the Ravens defense continues to struggle against the run with Brandon Williams missing from the defensive line.

Even if they shore that up, it won’t make a difference as long as their offense remains a lost cause. Baltimore mustered 69 yards in the first half, which probably makes Rob Gronkowski smile but won’t be met with a grin by anyone on the Ravens. They managed four first downs and the closest they came to scoring was a 62-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half. Justin Tucker missed that kick, keeping the Ravens off the scoreboard and in search of something to go their way this Sunday.