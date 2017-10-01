Steelers ride Le’Veon Bell in 26-9 win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 1, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
AP

Le'Veon Bell didn’t have his usual success in the first three games of the 2017 season, but facing a familiar rival brought out his best game of the young season.

Bell was the featured player in the Steelers offense as he ran the ball 35 times, caught four passes and scored two touchdowns in a 26-9 victory over the Ravens. Bell accounted for 186 yards and the Steelers posted their season high with 382 yards of offense to make for a fairly easy victory.

It looked for a time like the Ravens might be able to rally as they got an interception deep in Steelers territory when officials reversed their initial ruling that Antonio Brown was down with a completion before the ball came out and landed in safety Eric Weddle‘s hands. Their offense couldn’t move the ball, though, and they settled for a field goal.

A 50-yard run by Alex Collins set up the only touchdown of the day for the Ravens a bit later in the third quarter, but the Ravens couldn’t convert a two-point conversion and the fourth quarter saw Joe Flacco throw a pair of interceptions that eliminated any chance of a comeback victory.

Flacco, who was 31-of-49 overall, was sacked four times and the Ravens had 32 rushing yards outside of Collins’ big play, so the offense didn’t make any noticeable improvement over last week’s debacle against the Jaguars. That will make it harder for Flacco to argue that concern about the unit is premature and a failure to fix the problems will make it harder for the Ravens to keep pace with the 3-1 Steelers over the rest of the season.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Steelers ride Le’Veon Bell in 26-9 win

  1. Joe Flacco= 20 million dollar Kyle Boller
    Matt Cavanaugh is calling offense plays again
    Breshad Perriman= Travis Taylor

    Ozzie Newsome deserves blame for this as well. A logical Ravens fan can see how his poor drafts and free agent signings have caught up with this team. The injuries matter, but mostly they’ve become an excuse. This team needs some major changes starting at the top.

  3. Good game by the black and gold. Much needed. Either they are starting to find their stride or Baltimore is just that bad.
    Go Steelers!!!!

    PS: Joe Flacco seems like a nice guy but he is NOT Elite.

  5. I thought the game was a little tougher than the final score indicated, still a huge division win for Pittsburgh. They’re trying to diversify the offense, and that’s still a work in progress, but that defense seems to be getting better every game. I’ll take it, next game up!

    Go Steelers!

  6. Nice to see the Steelers beat a team they’re supposed to beat. I still can’t get over that Bears game.

  7. Ravens have zero offense with a flipping 20Mil QB. As a Ravens fan I can’t express my disgust enough for the organization for their continued poor choices in staff and players. They’ll be lucky to pick up another W the rest of the way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!