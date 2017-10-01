Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills can pick up a big road win on Sunday.

The Dolphins are nearing the end of a long stretch away from home.

DE Deatrich Wise‘s early success comes as no surprise to his family.

Jets wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell has had to integrate a lot of new pieces this season.

The Ravens are plus-14 in turnovers in their last six home games against the Steelers.

TE Tyler Eifert‘s injuries have clouded his future with the Bengals.

A review of Browns QB DeShone Kizer‘s first three NFL games.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is the youngest wideout in the league this season.

A look at how the Texans secondary fared last week.

How will Colts QB Jacoby Brissett handle the noise in Seattle?

The Jaguars will try to sustain last week’s success when they face the Jets on Sunday.

Assessing the quality of the Titans secondary.

Said Broncos coach Vance Joseph on last week’s loss, “My philosophy on that is: When you have adversity, you just have to get back to work and not overact, not ruin the week.”

Some suggested fixes for the Chiefs’ pass protection.

The Chargers defense has been successful at applying pressure to opposing defenses.

The Raiders offensive line will try to bounce back this week.

The Cowboys linebackers expect to have their hands full with Todd Gurley.

Should the Giants make a permanent change at safety?

The Eagles added a defensive tackle with Fletcher Cox out this week.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins became a father.

What’s the best time for the Bears to turn to QB Mitch Trubisky?

Running through reasons for optimism and concern about the Lions this weekend.

Lane Taylor‘s move to tackle worked out for the Packers.

The Vikings defense hopes to keep creating turnovers.

The Falcons could break out some new offensive looks this week.

Saints P Thomas Morstead has a lot of family in England.

Musing about comparisons between Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston and one-time Buccaneers QB Vinny Testaverde.

The Cardinals need to win more one-on-one matchups.

Will the Rams live up to their hype against the Cowboys?

49ers rookie defenders are looking forward to matching up with Larry Fitzgerald.

A slow start to the season isn’t new for the Seahawks.