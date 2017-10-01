T.J. Ward, Lavonte David inactive for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers opted not to rule safety T.J. Ward and linebacker Lavonte David out for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but their chances of playing weren’t good after they got doubtful tags on the final injury report of the week.

The outlook didn’t improve over the last 48 hours. Both players are inactive for the home game, joining linebacker Kwon Alexander as key parts of the defense that won’t be in the lineup. In better news for the unit, defensive end Robert Ayers and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy join cornerback Brent Grimes and defensive end Noah Spence in the lineup after being listed as questionable.

On the Giants’ side, right tackle Bobby Hart is inactive. Justin Pugh will start at his spot with D.J. Fluker moving into the lineup at right guard and John Jerry starting at left guard. Running back Orleans Darkwa, cornerback Michael Hunter, tight end Matt LaCosse, quarterback Davis Webb, linebacker Deontae Skinner and defensive end Avery Moss are also not playing Sunday.

Tackle Leonard Wester, center Joe Hawley, tight end Antony Auclair and defensive tackle Sealver Siliga round out the inactive list for Tampa.