Texans off to fast start

The Texans are off to a fast start against the Titans.

Texans safety Andre Hal intercepted Marcus Mariota, who overthrew Delanie Walker, on the third play from scrimmage. Houston started its first possession on the Tennessee 43 and used the field position for a four-play touchdown drive.

Deshaun Watson found Bruce Ellington for a 35-yard completion on his first pass of the day. Two plays later, Lamar Miller was in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Miller had three carries for 8 yards and the touchdown on the first drive, and Watson’s pass to Ellington was his only attempt.

Ellington is one of four wide receivers active for the Texans on Sunday after they scratched Braxton Miller with the return of Will Fuller from a broken collarbone.

Miller started the first three games but made only three catches for 25 yards on eight targets.