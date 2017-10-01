Texans set team single-game scoring record as Deshaun Watson shines

AP

The Titans might want to skip a review of the game film from this one. The Texans, on the other hand, will quite enjoy seeing it again.

Houston dominated Tennessee from start to finish, setting a team record for most points in a game in a 57-14 rout of the Titans. It was the most points the Titans have allowed in a game since a 59-0 loss to New England on Oct. 18, 2009, per Jason Wolf of The Tennessean.

Deshaun Watson played the best game of his career in becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for four touchdowns and rush for one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961, according to the team’s PR department. Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards, four touchdowns, an interception and a 125.0 passer rating. He also ran four times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

His only mistake came with 10 seconds left in the first half, and the Texans in the red zone. Kevin Byard‘s pick at the Tennessee 2 prevented the Texans from taking an even bigger halftime lead than the 30-14 advantage they held.

Will Fuller‘s return from a broken collarbone provided an immediate impact as he had four catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He opened things up for DeAndre Hopkins, who made 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Miller rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries and caught four passes for 56 yards and a score.

The Texans forced five Titans turnovers, all five by quarterbacks. Marcus Mariota threw two first-half interceptions, both to Andre Hal, before sitting out the second half because of a hamstring injury. His replacement, Matt Cassel, lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, including one rookie linebacker Dylan Cole returned for a 25-yard touchdown.

Houston outgained Tennessee 445 to 195.