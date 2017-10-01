“Total buy in” fuels Jaguars 2-1 start

Getty Images

The Jaguars not only have two wins this year but two dominant wins. Earlier this week, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis (who had three touchdowns last week in a 44-7 blowout of the Ravens) explained on PFT Live the reason for the team’s hot start.

“I think just a total buy in,” Lewis said. “I think in years past we didn’t have total buy in. We had guys going different directions in the locker room. We built a competitive environment, you know we’re gonna push each other and be accountable and I think that’s really the main difference.”

It started in the offseason, and specifically in training camp, thanks to new coach Doug Marrone and old-school football boss Tom Coughlin.

“I was here when it was real two-a-days . . . so I’ve been through some real gruesome camps,” Lewis said. “But this camp was tough and I think if you’re a young guy coming out of college and this is your first NFL training camp it was gonna be a culture shock. We definitely pushed each other. They pushed us. We were in the building long hours. I’m talking about long days and short nights, like no breaks, you know what I mean? But I think at the end of the day it brought us closer together and now here we are sitting at 2-1 with a sense to do something big next weekend so it was all worth it.”

That big something comes in what looks to be a dangerous game vs. the Jets. How will the Jaguars deal with a trap game after all the years of being the trap game?

“We don’t look at any game as a trap game,” Lewis said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to win and follow that Sunday we had last week and kind of go out there and play every team the same regardless of what the stats are or what the mystique is of the team. We have a standard that we want to play at and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against.”

The standard has been met in resounding fashion through two of three games this year. Despite the blemish that came from an ugly home loss to the Titans, the Jaguars are on the right side of .500 through September, which gives them a chance to become a factor in November and December — especially if they can win today against the Jets.